Avengers Endgame directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are now bringing Cherry for their audience. Cherry is a drama directed by the brothers and star Tom Holland in the lead role playing a "PTSD-afflicted army medic who turns to robbing banks so that he can fund his opioid addiction". This sounds nothing like the superhero genre that the Russo bros have come to be known for. Neither, this one is oozing Extraction like vibes. This film won't just show us a new side of the directors but Holland as well. In fact, Joe has said that the actor's performance is Oscar-worthy. Tom Holland Gets Back to Work, Shares a Video of Getting Tested for COVID-19 Pre-Shoot (View Post).

Joe said, "Count me on the list of folks who are ready to start the awards campaign today. I think everyone will be blown away when they get a chance to see the depth and versatility he brings to Cherry. He is a generationally talented actor," Russo Brothers Reveal How They Convinced Tom Holland to Watch the Original Star Wars Trilogy After the Actor Told Them He'd Skipped It.

He added, "I think it’s an Oscar-worthy performance. I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut-wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven’t seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation." Tom Holland Birthday: The 5 Best Moments of the Actor as Spider-Man in the MCU (Watch Videos).

Cherry is almost done with the post-production. The makers are currently scoring the film, which will be completed in two weeks. A release date for the film is yet to be set.

