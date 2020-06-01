Tom Holland Birthday: The 5 Best Moments of the Actor as Spider-Man in the MCU (Watch Videos)

Tom Holland In Spider-Man: Far From Home (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tom Holland turns 24 today. The actor rose to international fame with his turn as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been two very successful actors who have played the comic book character on screen - Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Tobey was a perfect Peter Parker. Andrew was pretty damn good Spider-Man. But Tom, he is the perfect blend of Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Today, to celebrate his birthday, we are going to talk about the new kid's best moments as everyone's favourite web-slinger.

Tom has played the role in 5 movie - Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and finally, Spider-Man: Far From Home. And he has some of the best scenes in the MCU. Coronavirus Effect: The Shooting of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Will Not Commence in July, Courtesy COVID-19 Outbreak.

Tom has said in an interview that it was the auditioning phase for Spider-Man that made him want to become an actor more and more. Despite having starred in some big movies, it was Spidey's role that made him thrive for more. "The closer and closer I got, the more I wanted it. I must have been about 18 when I started auditioning," he has said.

"That process was five months. I did eight auditions. I did five self-tapes, and then a screen test with Robert Downey Jr. and a screen test with Chris Evans,' he added.

Tom's comic timing in the movies is brilliant. Of course, he is quite athletic himself that makes his work look more authentic. He also brings a certain vulnerability to the character, which is endearing. And in a rare occurrence in Hollywood, a teenage character looks the part.

So, without further ado, here are our favourite scene of Tom Holland as Spider-Man:

Spider-Man Steals Captain America's Shield

This Insane Fight Illusion Trap

Peter Parker Changes Costume

Spider-Man Saves A Ferry

Spider-Man Dies In Tony Stark's Arms

Well, these scenes were almost the last of Spider-Man in the MCU. The rights to the character still belong to Sony. In a partnership with Disney, Sony allowed the use of Spider in the movies. But the deal fell off. And while Sony had huge plans for Spider-Man, it would not have been the same outside of MCU. Not yet, at least. But...

...After a drunken, emotional phone call with Tom Holland, the former Disney CEO Bob Iger, things changed. Sony and Disney came to an agreement for a few more films, which includes one more stand-alone Spider-Man movie. Is Tom's tears magic? Well, we are just happy that we will get to see more of this perky, bubbly boy play the character a few more times in the MCU. Happy birthday, Tom Holland.