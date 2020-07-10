It's been a scary time with coronavirus spoiling the party for everyone for nearly three months. Countries across the globe that had been affected by the pandemic have been opening up in phases and with little relaxations, cinema halls and other places are opening up. A few film shoots too are now beginning and recently, getting back to work was Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. The actor took to Instagram to share a few pictures and videos as he got back on sets for the shoot of an unknown project. While film shoots are being allowed to resume, there has been a strict code about maintaining social distancing guidelines on sets. Tom Holland Nominated Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to Take the Shirtless Handstand Challenge and Here's What Happened!

Tom recently posted a video to his Instagram story that showed him getting what appears to be a coronavirus test. The actor was seen getting a swab test in this video and his reaction after getting it done was simply amazing. It seems Holland was getting tested as part of a health and safety protocol for an upcoming project. The actor didn't mention the film that he had resumed shoot for but it seems it could be Uncharted which was already in pre-production before lockdown. Tom Holland Makes a Surprise Appearance On Justin Bieber's Instagram Live Session As They Discuss Quarantine Life.

Check Out Tom Holland's Video Of Getting Tested Here:

Realizan prueba de #COVID19 a #TomHolland, esto para que pueda comenzar el rodaje de #Uncharted, que regresaría a set este mes de julio y #SpiderMan 3, que comenzará a filmarse en septiembre. pic.twitter.com/7rdRB6frFE — Filmatronik (@filmatronik) July 9, 2020

Tom Holland Shares His New Look:

Ooooooo someone is looking fiiinnneeee as helll👀🔥🔥🔥 #tomholland marry me already 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/4flGosmGYx — Sofia✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@TomHollandS2017) July 9, 2020

The actor also flaunted his new look as he shared pictures of himself getting a haircut and then also shared some snaps with the new hairdo. There have been speculations that this look for Holland's character of Nathan Drake in Uncharted. The film also stars Mark Wahlberg portraying his mentor, Victor "Sully" Sullivan.

