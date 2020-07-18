The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced its winner list for 2020 and no points for guessing who emerged as the show of the hour. HBO's Chernobyl, the show that revolved around the nuclear disaster managed to sweep seven big awards in different categories and honestly, we aren't a bit surprised. Other winners included Peaky Blinders and His Dark Materials. The BAFTA Special Award went to Nicky Sargent and Vikki Dunn from The Farm Group. BAFTA Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Brexit and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s MegXit in His Award Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

No, there was no awards ceremony whatsoever this year. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was held online and viewers could watch it via the BAFTA Facebook/YouTube channels. Speaking of the awards, have a look at the winners' list below. BAFTA Awards 2020 Winners List: 1917, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Parasite Win Big at 73rd British Academy Film and Television Awards.

The complete list of winners is below:

Costume Design – Odile Dicks-Mireaux – “Chernobyl”

Makeup & Hair Design – Loz Schiavo – “Peaky Blinders”

Production Design – Luke Hull and Claire Levinson-Gendler – “Chernobyl”

Writer: Comedy – Jesse Armstrong – “Succession”

Scripted Casting in television – Des Hamilton – “Top Boy”

Director: Multi-Camera – Janet Fraser Crook – “Glastonbury 2019”

Director: Fiction award – Johan Renck – “Chernobyl”

Director: Factual BAFTA – Arthur Cary “The Last Survivors”

Breakthrough Talent – Aisling Bea – “This Way Up”

Original Music – Hildur Gudnadottir – “Chernobyl”

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects – Framestore, Painting Practice, Real SFX – Russell Dodgson – “His Dark Materials”

Titles & Graphic Identity – Elastic and Painting Practice – “His Dark Materials”

Photography & Lighting: Fiction – Jakob Ihre – “Chernobyl”

Photography: Factual – Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne and John Shier – “Seven Worlds, One Planet”

Editing: Fiction – Simon Smith and Jinx Godfrey – “Chernobyl”

Editing: Factual – Michael Harte – “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer”

Entertainment Craft Team – David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley and Patrick Doherty – “Strictly Come Dancing”

Sound: Fiction – Sound Team – “Chernobyl”

Sound: Factual – Sound Team – “Battle of the Brass Bands’”

Writer: Comedy BAFTA – Jamie Demetriou – “Stath Lets Flats”

Chernobyl was nominated in over 14 categories and the show managed to win in seven. It managed to beat the likes of The Crown, Killing Eve and The Virtues.

