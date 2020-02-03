BAFTA Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Brexit and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s MegXit in His Award Acceptance Speech (Watch Video)

BAFTA Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Brexit and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s MegXit in His Acceptance Speech (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 73rd BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards was held on February 2, 2020, in London, presented by Graham Norton. Considered as a precursor for Oscars, happening next week, the BAFTA celebrates the best in British and Hollywood cinema. The winners of the evening have been announced and it is Sam Mendes' war epic, 1917, that owned the night taking away the maximum number of awards. Among the acting categories, Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. BAFTA Awards 2020 Winners List: 1917, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Parasite Win Big at 73rd British Academy Film and Television Awards.

Brad Pitt has also been scoring wins at other award ceremonies like Golden Globes, and his speeches are something that you can't stop laughing. Unfortunately, he couldn't attend the BAFTAs over some family obligations.

In his stead, his co-star from Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie, took the award and gave his acceptance speech on his behalf. And there were some major shades given to Brexit in the intro itself. Margot began his speech by reading, "Hey Britain, heard you just became single. Welcome to the club! Wishing you the best for the divorce settlement." She then goes on to thank the committee and his team in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Chronology of Brexit as the UK Leaves the European Union.

Before the speech ends, Brad (through Margot) delivers the final joke, and this time it was directed at the British Royal family. In the speech, he says he is going to name the award "Harry", and he is taking it back to the USA. This was definitely a shade thrown at Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepping back as royals and settling themselves in Los Angeles. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Give Up Royal Titles, Social Media Users Shower Their Support (Check Tweets).

What's the icing on the cake is that Harry's elder brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were sitting right in front of the audience, and they laughed off the joke sheepishly.

Watch the video below:

And finally the speech of brad with the most cringey laugh Kate and William ever made lol 🤣🤣💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Oj5fCUhYut — ⭐️ Just Juliette ⭐️ 🇫🇷🇵🇱🇨🇦💃🏽🐼 (@SussexDetective) February 2, 2020

In Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt plays a stuntman Cliff Booth, who is also the best friend of a TV star, Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Pitt beat the likes of Joe Pesci, Al Pacino (The Irishman), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes) to take the award. Well, seeing his winning streak, it looks Pitt might win his first Academy Award in an acting category.