Billy Crystal Birthday: From City Slickers to Monsters Inc - Here's a Look At the Actor's Best Roles

Billy Crystal is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood and has starred in some of the most amazing films. The best thing about Crystal is that he's multi-talented and excels in every department ranging from being an actor, stand-up comic, writer, producer, director and also a television host. Let's all agree that there has been no better host for Oscars than Crystal who has been a host for the Academy Awards as many as nine times. As for his filmography, the actor has starred in popular films such as When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers, The Princess Bride among others. He has also done some impressive voice acting for films such as Monsters Inc. Tiffany Haddish to Star with Billy Crystal in 'Here Today'.

As Crystal celebrates his birthday on March 14 and turns 72, we look at some of his best roles in films and TV. Crystal, who first broke TV taboos playing a gay character on ABC’s Soap in the 1970s, has along the way received 24 Emmy nominations, winning six, including two for hosting the Oscar ceremony. As for this film career, we bet you have loved him as the aspiring Brooklyn comic Abie Yankelman, in Mr Saturday Night, here's looking at some more of his best roles.

1. City Slickers

One of Crystal's prominent roles happens to be as Mitch Robbins, a radio ad executive, in City Slickers. The film revolved around his character trying his best and going to strange lengths to avoid mid-life crisis and his amazing act in this comedy won everyone over. The film remains to be one of the best of hsi career.

2. When Harry Met Sally

In Rob Reiner's classic rom-com, When Harry Met Sally, Crystal perfectly fit into the character of Harry, the everyman, whose relationship with Sally (Meg Ryan) changes over the years. For his performance as Harry, Crystal was nominated for his first Golden Globe Award as Best Actor. Rob Reiner Birthday: When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men and Other Best Works of the American Director.

3. Mr Saturday Night

Crystal's comic timing is spot on and in this film, it particularly comes to the fore. The actor shined in this film as the aspiring Brooklyn comic Abie Yankelman, who even changes his name to Buddy Young Jr. hoping to make it big in the 1950s.

4. Analyze This

This is another film where Crystal totally won us with his brilliant performance. The actor starred alongside Robert De Niro in this Harold Ramis directed gangster comedy and his role as psychiatrist Ben Sobel who is shown to have ample of issues of his own on his plate was simply amazing.

5. Monsters Inc

In this 2001 Pixar film as the voice of Mike Wazowski, the two-legged one-eyed monster with a Brooklyn accent, Crystal was beyond brilliant. Who knew he could pull off this voice acting job so amazingly that you'd want a separate film just to hear him do a fine job with this character.

If you haven't watched any of these Billy Crystal films, it's definitely time that you do so. In case we missed out on any of your favourite Crystal roles, do comment and tell us.