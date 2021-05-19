Actress Angela Bassett feels Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will do justice in honouring the memory of late actor Chadwick Boseman. Bassett, however, adds it will be a challenge matching the first "Black Panther" film of 2018 that starred Boseman as the titular superhero. MTV Movie And TV Awards 2021: Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie Get Honoured; Check Out The Complete Winners’ List.

"It's going to be interesting to surpass the cultural phenomenon that it was. It's going to be really interesting to see how we do that again," said Bassett, who plays Ramonda, Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother of Boseman's character T'Challa. Directing Black Panther 2 Without Chadwick Boseman Is the ‘Hardest Thing Ever’, Says Ryan Coogler.

"It's going to be phenomenal and it's going to pay tribute, and it's going to carry on that legacy," she adds, according to a report in contactmusic.com. Talking about her bond with Chadwick, the actress said they met much before they started shooting for the film.

"He could do anything he put his mind to. He could rap, he could dance like James Brown. He could hold the centre of a movie (as) the cinema's first black superhero. He could do it all and he can inspire us to live our best," she said.

