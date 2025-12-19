Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt celebrated his 62nd birthday on December 18, 2025, with his 32-year-old girlfriend, jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, according to a source who spoke to Dailymail. The couple has been quietly celebrating their birthdays since they got together. The recent celebration, too, involved an intimate gathering, as per the report. Brad Pitt, known for his prolific acting career spanning decades, has maintained a relatively private profile regarding his relationships in recent years. Brad Pitt Birthday Special: From ‘The Departed’ to ‘The Big Short’, 5 Highest-Rated Movies Produced by the Oscar Winner and Where To Watch Them Online!

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Relationship

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, who is vice president at Anita Ko Jewelry, were first publicly linked in November 2022. Their relationship has steadily progressed, with the F1 movie actor's girlfriend accompanying him to various events, including his movie premieres and at film festivals. Ines de Ramon, 33, was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley. Her connection with Pitt marks one of his more significant public relationships since his high-profile divorce from actress Angelina Jolie, 50. Angelina Jolie Leaving Hollywood? Actress Plans To Sell Los Angeles Home and Move Abroad With Her Children.

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Winery Case Update

Amid his birthday celebrations, Brad Pitt secured a legal victory in his winery case with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. As per a report in The Times of India, on December 17, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Jolie to turn over previously withheld, unredacted communications related to their legal battle over the winery Chateau Miraval. The judge granted Brad Pitt’s motion to compel discovery. Jolie has been asked to produce full versions of certain non-attorney communications that were earlier shielded under claims of privilege, said the report.

Brad Pitt's Professional Landscape

While his personal life remains in the spotlight, Brad Pitt continues to be active in his professional career. His 2025 film F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, was well-received.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PerthNow, Dailymail, The Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).