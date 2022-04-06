Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, who is Britney Spears' close friend, has revealed that the Princess of Pop is currently witnessing a happy phase after her much controversial conservatorship battle with her father James Spears ended last year, reports 'Variety'. Britney Spears Meets Donatella Versace, Is the Designer Making the Singer’s Dreamy Wedding Dress? (View Pics).

As per 'Variety', Donatella was recently in Los Angeles for the Oscars, attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards gala and the Vanity Fair party. She also caught up with her friend Britney Spears. Versace is designing a wedding dress for the newly liberated pop princess. Britney Spears Opens Up About Getting Breast Enhancement Surgery After Weight Loss.

The fashion designer told 'Variety' at the Vanity Fair bash, "She's (Britney) on vacation now. She's doing well. I find her in an amazing state of mind. I know it's been such a long time. I'm very happy to see her like that."

