Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Melissa Fumero Welcomes Second Child, 'Axel' on Valentine's Day (View Pics)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Melissa Fumero and her Second Child (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Melissa and David Fumero have become proud parents to their second child, Axel. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, who gave birth to the little one on Friday, took to Instagram over the weekend to share the news.

"Welcome to the world, Axel. You have made Valentine's Day my new favorite holiday!" Melissa, 37, captioned the black-and-white picture of their son. The actor announced her pregnancy last November.

Melissa Fumero Second Child 'Axel'

Melissa Fumero's Husband David With Axel

Melissa and David, 47, tied the knot in 2007. They also have a three-year-old son, Enzo.