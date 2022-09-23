It’s Celebrate Bisexuality Day and we take this occasion to celebrate bisexual people! With it being an annual holiday, the day was first observed back in 1999 by the International Lesbian and Gay Association Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa. Being coined by the minds of three bisexual activists: Michael Page, Wendy Curry and Gigi Raven, Celebrate Bisexuality Day is there so that awareness can be shown towards bisexual people who have faced oppression and their struggles can be recognised. World Actors Day 2022: From La La Land to Birdman, 7 Films That Celebrate the Art of Acting!

With films taking a more progressive approach in the last few years, Hollywood has delivered us some of the best bisexual characters in films. With it being Celebrate Bisexual Day, there is no better occasion to take a look at these characters and see how well there were portrayed on screen. So, here are five of our favourite bisexual characters from films!

Jennifer Check (Jennifer’s Body)

A cult classic and a character who has been extremely influential in pop culture, Megan Fox’s Jennifer Check is an icon of the bi-community. Unapologetic in her performances, Fox completely steals the film with her amazing portrayal of the character.

Ramona Flowers (Scott Pilgrim vs the World)

Edgar Wright’s cult classic, this movie had Mary Elizabeth Winstead star as Ramona Flowers, and hence a bi icon was born. With her seven deadly exes all being deadly and diverse and Ramona basically the girl of anyone’s dreams, you can understand why Scott went through all of that.

Elio Perlman (Call Me by Your Name)

While Armie Hammer’s attachment to this movie has certainly ruined some of its reputation, one can’t deny that Timothee Chalamet was amazing as Elio Perlman. With a coming-of-age tale wonderfully handled by the actor, this certainly is one of the best bi-characters you will ever see.

Lisbeth Salander (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo)

Rooney Mara gives the best performance of her career in this role. Playing the computer hacker and surviving a brutal assault, Lisbeth Salander is one of the most badass turns an actor will ever take. Absolutely punk in her portrayal, Mara kicked butt in this role. Women’s Equality Day 2022: From Bombshell to Hidden Figures, 8 Feminist Films That Challenge the Prevalent Sexism in Society.

Alfred Kinsey (Kinsey)

Being a biographical film on the man who first tried to scientifically address sexual behaviour in humans, Liam Neeson does great as the character. Focusing on his early life and more, this is as real as it gets.

Bisexual characters are definitely being well represented nowadays, and it’s definitely a step forward in diversity. With this, we finish off the list and wish everyone a happy Celebrate Bisexuality Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).