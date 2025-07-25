It’s a plush doll, a bag charm, a collectable that is being sold worldwide to fashion lovers, trend enthusiasts, and more, and it's taking over social media platforms. But it’s not restricted to only Labubus. Yes, the whimsical world of monsters has more plush toys and is wildly popular. Labubus come in a range of sizes as figurines and plushies, but the most popular come in blind boxes and are beloved among young adults. Whether or not these toys are in fact “cute” is up for debate, but there is no denying that their toothy, mischievous grins and furry bodies have become a global sensation. This has sparked sell outs within minutes. There’s more to Labubus and the tribe of The Monsters. Other characters within the tribe include Zimomo, Mokoko, Pato, Spooky and more. Let’s understand a breakdown of some key characters. Are Labubu Dolls Demonic? Conspiracy Theory About Pazuzu Demon Takes Over the Internet.

What Exactly Is Labubu?

This question continues to bother many, and even those who know the answer are not entirely sure they can explain the craze. The mysterious and slightly spooky world of Labubu is created by celebrated Hong Kong-based illustrator Kasing Lung. Labubu is the star of The Monsters toy series. With its sharp teeth, long ears and cheeky grin, the toy has captured the hearts of designer toy collectors worldwide. And now, the world The Monsters toy series is further explored with Zimomo getting quite the traction. Labubu's character names and the delightful monster family he belongs to. Labubu Becomes Global Phenomenon: Where To Buy the Creepy-Looking Doll Online? Price Details in India and More That You Should Know About the Viral Chinese Toy.

Meet Labubus

Labubu Names and Characters

Zimomo, the leader of the Labubu elves, may look similar at first glance, but some differences can help you tell them apart. Zimomo has a spiked tail, while Labubu doesn’t have a tail at all.



Zimomo

Mokoko is indeed unique. She is characterised by her pastel pink fur and white belly. She also has curly eyelashes and a cute heart-shape nose to boot.



Mokoko

Spooky—a name that may sound frightening, but the character is cute in its own way. This version of Labu is a Halloween favourite, with darker tones and haunting expressions, perfect for seasonal collections.



Spooky With Labubu Toys

Pato, The Monsters' character can be both good and evil.



Meet the Labubu Characters

Pippo – Labubu and Zimomo’s good friend Pippo, the humorous river elf with big ears, is known to bring significant energy wherever the toy goes.

While a curious yet divided internet can’t seem to decide whether Labubus are adorable or bizarre, their toy collection continues to be on the luxury limelight. Each figure tells a mini-story. With an ever-expanding cast and endless creativity, The Monsters are here to stay.

