Actor Chris Pratt, who played Star-Lord in superhero films like "Avengers: Infinity War", says he loved the long jacket that his character wore. "You know I really love my long jacket and when I get to wear that long jacket it's really cool. It's leather, it moves, and the first time I ever wore it was the first time I ever felt like I was the character. So, that jacket is good but my least favourite is the helmet," he said. Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito Wants to Star in a Marvel Movie, Says ‘Marvel World Would Be, Likely, the Next Step for Me’

"When I put on that helmet they bolted on my head, there is wind and there is rain. I can't breathe and I can't see. There is supposed to be some device inside that has the director's voice going through but it's killing me with feedback, and I don't say the damn thing, I'll act through the helmet. Kanye West Plans To Run The US Just Like Marvel Movie Black Panther’s Wakanda!

I hate the helmet but I love the jacket," he added, about working in "Avengers: Infinity War", which will air on Star Movies.

