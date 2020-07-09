Seems like Kanye West is bit too inspired by the Marvel movies. The rapper recently sent a shock wave across the social media platforms by announcing his presidential bid for the US' 2020 Elections. Many memes were circulated all over, which also focused on his wife and model, Kim Kardashian as potential first lady. However, things got 'real' as he laid out his plan of running the US just like Black Panther movie's fictional country 'Wakanda', that's if he gets elected.

For the uninitiated, in the Marvel universe, Wakanda is a country that boasts of upgraded facilities and high technology. Of course, the rapper seemed to be damn mesmerized by the same, so much so, that he wants to turn his country into the clone of Wakanda. We wonder what the king of Wakanda, T'Challa aka Black Panther (played by Chadwick Boseman) must be thinking about this new plan of West! Kanye West Opens Up About his Coronavirus Diagnosis in February and Why He's Cautious About Having a COVID-19 Vaccine.

In his interview with Forbes, Kanye boasted, "A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in…Wakanda. But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free."

He further says, "Let’s get back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together." Well, that's what it is like with Kanye heading a country through his Marvelish ideas. What are your thoughts?

