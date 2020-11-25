Singer Christina Perri on Tuesday shared that she has lost her baby girl. The pregnancy loss comes days after she had announced that there was a chance she would deliver the child early. Perri, 34, posted on Instagram on Tuesday that the daughter she was expecting with husband Paul Costabile was "born silent". John Legend Pens Emotional Note For Wife Chrissy Teigen After Her Miscarriage

"Last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts," the singer wrote as a caption on Instagram, with an image that shows her and Costabile holding the child's fingers. Kate Beckinsale Extends Emotional Support to Chrissy Teigen After Her Miscarriage, Actress Opens Up About the Loss of Her Baby at 20 Weeks (View Post)

Check Out Christina Perri's Heartbreaking Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri)

Costabile shared the same photograph and wrote: "It's been a rough couple weeks and we're so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all."

