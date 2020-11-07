As theatres in numerous countries were shut down, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, several filmmakers and producers had to delay the theatrical release of their films. Since there was no clarity by when the cinema halls will reopen, many even decided to premiere their films on streaming platforms. But as the pandemic situation was getting under control, many theatres started to reopen. The authorities issued SOPs, abiding to which the theatres can run. Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, is one of the films that had to be delayed thrice due to the pandemic. As per latest reports, the makers are all set to release the film in India in November 2020. Tenet Box Office: Christopher Nolan Film Rakes USD 280 Million Worldwide.

Tenet was released in the United Kingdom on August 26 and in the United States on September 3. It was the first Hollywood tent-pole to open in cinema halls after the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The government of India has given a nod for the theatres to reopen by adhering to all the terms and conditions. After an eight-month wait, the Maharashtra government has agreed to reopen cinema halls outside containment zones from November 5, but only with 50% occupancy. There are several films ready to be released in theatres during the time of Diwali. Tenet Box Office: Christopher Nolan's Film Continues Its Successful Fourth Weekend Run at UK, Ireland.

Tenet is also set to be released in the next couple of weeks. Talking about theatres reopening and Tenet’s release, a source revealed to Mirror, “Had the announcement come a week earlier, they would have arrived on the Diwali weekend. They are currently speaking to the stakeholders, including cinema owners about release strategy and are looking to open in India either on November 20 or the week after.” Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

