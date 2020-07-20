Christopher Nolan's much-awaited movie Tenet was all set to hit theatres in the month of July. However, back in June, the movie was postponed to an August 12, 2020 release date. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Cane and a pivotal appearance from Bollywood's very own Dimple Kapadia, the movie has once again been delayed. While the delay was first commenced with the expectation of major worldwide movie markets opening, with COVID-19 not showing any signs of slowing down and markets remaining closed, the movie has been pushed back once again. Tenet Gets Delayed Further! Christopher Nolan's Next with John David Washington Will Now Release on August 12, 2020.

In a statement released by Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Toby Emmerich, Chairman, went on to say, "Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates." Tenet Director Christopher Nolan Crashes A Real Plane AGAIN For A Scene.

"Amidst all this continued uncertainty, we have decided to vacate the current dates for our next two releases. We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that. Additionally, we will be moving the next instalment from our most-successful horror franchise, The Conjuring 3, to June 4, 2021."

Given how Nolan's films are a huge crowd puller not just in New York and Los Angeles, but worldwide too, looks like the makers want to give their film an optimum release and in their statement, have even promised to modify their marketing and promotion strategies as per the situation that the pandemic demands.

