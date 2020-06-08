Cole Sprouse Attends Another Black Lives Matter Protest, Days After Getting Arrested in Santa Monica's Peaceful Demonstration (View Pics)

Cole Sprouse at BLM Protest (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the wake of George Floyd's death due to police brutality in US, people across several cities have taken to the streets to take a stand against systematic racism. The Black Lives Matter movement has come to the fore with everyone including Hollywood celebs showing their support for it. While some celebrities have made hefty donations for the same, there are others who are taking part in the peaceful protests that have been taking place. Actors such as Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Michael B Jordan have been at the forefront at several protests and have also delivered speeches about the impact of racism and what needs to change. Riverdale star Cole Sprouse too has shown his support to the movement. Cole Sprouse Says He Was Arrested at Black Lives Matter Protests Held For George Floyd's Death (View Post).

Days after facing an arrest in Santa Monica while he was at a peaceful protest, Sprouse was back on the streets, this time accompanied by co-star Madelaine Petsch, Eiza Gonzalez and Margaret Qualley. The actor was previously arrested at May 30 protest in Santa Monica. Taking to Instagram, the actor had revealed what really happened. He wrote, "I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested."George Floyd Death: John Cusack Says Chicago Police Attacked Him With Batons and Pepper Spray While He was Documenting the Protests in the City.

Check Out Cole Sprouse at BLM Protest:

Cole Sprouse Along With Kaia Gerber, Madelaine Petsch at BLM Protest:

View this post on Instagram Cole nella protesta BLM a Santa Monica il 7 giugno #colesprouse Crediti:@bugheadil A post shared by liliecoleitaly (@liliecole.italy) on Jun 8, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

The Black Lives Matter has been receiving a lot of support from the entertainment and music industry. Recently, popular K-Pop band made a generous donation of $ 1 million to the movement. The band which enjoys a global fan following wrote, “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”