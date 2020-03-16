Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Bond Girl Asks Fans to 'Take It Seriously' in Her Instagram Post 

Olga Kurylenko (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world seems to be coming to a standstill with Coronavirus being declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Now joining the growing list of celebrities who have been tested positive for COVID 19 including the likes of Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson is also Quantum Of Solace star Olga Kurylenko. The Bond girl took to Instagram to announce the news and has asked her fans to 'take care and take this seriously'. Kurylenko in her post revealed that after being ill for a week with fever and fatigue, the actress was tested positive for Coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus In Australia, Forrest Gump Actor Asks Fans To Take Care Of Themselves (Read Tweet).

The actress in her post revealed the symptoms relating to her condition. The actress in her Instagram post wrote, "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" For the uninitiated, Kurylenko rose to fame back in 2008 starring opposite Daniel Craig in the James Bond movie. She later also starred in other big Hollywood releases such as Oblivion opposite Tom Cruise. Daniel Radcliffe IS NOT Suffering From COVID-19, Actor Confirms.

While fans were quick enough to send 'get well soon' responses to the actress, several fans also asked what medication the actress has been taking in her condition. In her fan interaction, Kurylenko revealed she has been using traditional medicine to support her immune system. The actress said she has been eating garlic and drinking lemon water. We certainly hope the actress recovers soon!