Coronavirus Pandemic: After Tom Hanks, Idris Elba Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says He Has No Symptoms But Will Keep Updating

If Tom Hanks and wife testing positive for the ongoing Coronavirus wasn't enough to shake Hollywood, Idris Elba's recent confession has just added to our woes. Yes, the Pacific Rim actor has tested positive for COVID-19 and his recent confirmation on Twitter proved the news wasn't a mere rumour. After Hanks, Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tested positive for the virus and Elba is the newest celebrity name to join this not-so-favourable list.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic," he tweeted while sharing a video message for all his fans. Hollywood has already come to a standstill with all the production houses suspending their shootings and Idris' recent confession is bound to intensify the scenario. Jimmy Kimmel Live to Swap Time Slot This Week With Nightline Due to Coronavirus Crisis.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Speaking about Hollywood and the impact Coronavirus pandemic will have on it, Daniel Craig's No Time to Die has been postponed till November 2020 followed by Peter Rabbit 2 and A Quiet Place II. However, the biggest astonishment was regarding the release of Vin Diesel's F9. The next instalment in the Fast & Furious series was postponed by a year and will now hit the screens in April 2021. The virus may disappear in the coming weeks but its effects will be long-lasting.