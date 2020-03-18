COVID-19 Effect! Joel Edgerton and Girlfriend Toni Colette Forced to Self-Quarantine for Two Weeks on Their Return to Australia

Joel Edgerton and Girlfriend Toni Colette (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actors Joel Edgerton and Toni Colette will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days after returning to Sydney, Australia this week. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Australian government's new rules around self-isolation on Sunday, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has seen more than 183,000 cases registered worldwide since it began in December (19), resulting in over 7,100 deaths globally, reports aceshowbiz.com. Vanessa Hudgens Apologises for Insensitive Comments on COVID-19 Deaths After Netizens Slam Her For Viral Instagram-Live Video.

Edgerton and his girlfriend, Vogue Australia fashion director Christine Centenera, will now have to spend two weeks in isolation after returning home from Turks and Caicos Island on Tuesday, as part of the quarantine period. While the two didn't take any precautionary measures with masks or gloves, Toni, who arrived back on Monday, wore a surgical mask and carried a coronavirus information pamphlet with the government's insignia as she walked through the airport. Tom Hanks Health Update: In His Isolation Period Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Actor’s Good Ol’ Typewriter Gives Him Company! (View Post)

In the past month, the "Muriel's Wedding" star has been filming her latest project "Nightmare Alley in Canada" and also attended the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Her return to Australia comes after filming for Guillermo del Toro's latest horror "Nightmare Alley" was suspended indefinitely on Friday. Toni appears in the film alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.