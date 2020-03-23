COVID-19 Outbreak: Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive for the Novel Coronavirus in the Prison

Harvey Weinstein (Photo Credits: getty)

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected thousands of lives of people across the globe. A number of celebrities have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has also been tested positive for the disease. The 68-year-old had been sentenced to 23 years in prison, in northern New York state, for sexual assault and rape. As per reports, the former movie producer has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, prison in New York, reports Reuters. Spider-Man: Homecoming Star Tom Holland Decides to Self-Isolate After Feeling ill Amid Coronavirus Scare.

The report states that Michael Powers, President of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, has said that the reports of Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus came on Sunday. Michael Powers also mentioned that he is worried about the correction officers who were not properly equipped with safety measures. He also mentioned that several other staffs have been quarantined. Coronavirus Outbreak: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for COVID-19 in New York State Prison.

The report also stated that a lawyer for Harvey Weinstein has brought into notice that his legal team was not notified of the COVID-19 diagnosis. Lawyer Imran Ansari was quoted as saying, “Given Mr Weinstein’s state of health, we are of course concerned, if this is the case, and we are vigilantly monitoring the situation,” reports Reuters. There are many other Hollywood celebs who have been tested positive for coronavirus. It includes Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre, Andy Cohen, Colton Underwood, Games of Thrones stars Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju, and many others have been tested positive for COVID-19.