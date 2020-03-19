COVID 19: Tom Hanks Is ‘OK, but Not Great’ After Treatment, Reveals His Elder Sister

Tom Hanks (Photo Credits: Getty)

It was on March 12, when Hollywood star Tom Hanks announced to the world that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for Coronavirus. With this, the Forrest Grump star and his betterhalf became the first celebs to go public with the diagnosis. Reportedly the bug hit the two when they were in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic, which features Hanks as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker. Right from the moment this piece of news was shared online fans of the star were scared and worried for him. Now, Tom's elder sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton has shared a health update about the actor.

'I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still okay. [Am I] shocked? No. He's an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good,' Sandra told Daily Mail. Tom's sister resides in Italy since 2016 and is currently lockdown inside her abode due to the COVID-19 virus. "We're okay here... staying home is fine with us, and this community is wonderful. I'm lucky to be here, the spirit of the people is amazing! The US and the UK are failing miserably, however," she added.

Just earlier this week, Hanks had given a positive update about his health on social media. "Hey folks. Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: my wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and now leads by 201 points," he wrote. We wish that the Oscar-winning actor and his wife recovers soon.