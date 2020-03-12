Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus In Australia, Forrest Gump Actor Asks Fans To Take Care Of Themselves (Read Tweet)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19 (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

And the dreaded Coronavirus, that has taken the world in a vice grip, has claimed its first two celebrities - Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson. The celebrity couple, who were in Australia to oversee some pre-production work on Warner Bros film on Elvis Presley, caught on to the virus and are now under the strict watch of health professionals there, reported deadline.com. Tom Hanks will be seen playing Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker in the Baz Luhrmann yet to be titled movie. The studio halted the production of the film that will see Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor Austin Butler play Presley. Daniel Radcliffe IS NOT Suffering From COVID-19, Actor Confirms. And the dreaded Coronavirus, that has taken the world in a vice grip, has claimed its first two celebrities - Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson. The celebrity couple, who were in Australia to oversee some pre-production work on Warner Bros film on Elvis Presley, caught on to the virus and are now under the strict watch of health professionals there, reported deadline.com. Tom Hanks will be seen playing Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker in the Baz Luhrmann yet to be titled movie. The studio halted the production of the film that will see Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor Austin Butler play Presley.

Tom was also quick to pen a note on behalf of himself and his wife where he told fans about how they went on to catch the disease and asked everyone to take care of themselves. He also assured fans that he will keep them posted on their health updates. Coronavirus: Trump Suspends Travel from Europe to US for 30 Days.

Check Out Tom Hanks' Post Below:

Warner Bros. studio also released a full statement that read:

We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

This Elvis Presley production is set for an October 1, 2021 release date, but looks like with this unceremonious roadblock in the way of the film, its schedule could be hanmpered big time. In other news, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe was recently the victim of a Coronavirus hoax after a fake BBC account tweeted that the actor was a victim of COVID-19. Get well soon Tom and Rita!!