Tom Hanks under Quarantine Is Beating Coronavirus with Vegemite: Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Australian Delicacy

Tom Hanks, who was tested positive for coronavirus last week, is currently under quarantine in a hospital in Gold Coast. But it turns out that the Forrest Gump actor isn't missing out on any Aussie delicacy while locked up. Hanks shared a photo of a classic plate of Vegemite toast on Instagram with a little koala toy and a kangaroo. He captioned the photo "Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx." But his photo left us wondering if Vegemite could kill coronavirus. Read on to find out all about this Australian delicacy.

What Is Vegemite?

The savoury superstar Vegemite is the Australian version of Marmite. It is a delicious, thick, salty spread made from leftover brewer's yeast. The yeast combined with salt gives Vegemite the unique flavour that Australians love. Coronavirus Outbreak: Can COVID-19 Spread Through Food? Take These Precautionary Measures While Eating Out and Preparing Meals at Home!

Are There Any Nutritional Benefits of Eating Vegemite?

Australia's favourite morning spread Vegemite is rich in vitamins, vitamin B3 and nicotinamide naturally found in many foods such as red meat, chicken and fish. If you follow a vegan diet, eating this delicacy would mean that you are getting your required dose of B vitamins. It's worth considering Vegemite a supplement to improve your immunity and boost your health. As Coronavirus Spreads, Here Are Anti-Viral Foods You Must Eat to Build Your Immune System and Keep Pneumonia-like Diseases at Bay.

How to Add Vegemite to Your Diet?

The flavourful Vegemite is highly versatile to add to your diet. The best way to enjoy Vegemite is to spread a tiny portion of it on a slice of bread. You can also add a salty kick to your homemade soups, burgers and pizzas with Vegemite. Edible 'Coronavirus'! French Pastry Chef Makes Chocolates Designed Like COVID-19 For Easter 2020 (View Pics and Video).

However, Vegemite does contain added salt with 207mg per teaspoon, so if you suffer from a heart-related problem, this might be an essential consideration. Use only a small scrape of spread, and you will be okay. To make your Vegemite habit a little healthier, opt for a whole grain bread to slow down burning of energy.