Ryan Reynolds is known to cook up a storm on social media, usually with his hilarious antics. Recently, the actor shared his own edit of the Reynolds Cut of Green Lantern which featured some interesting cameos like that of Tom Cruise. For the longest time, there have been rumours about Reynolds reprising his Green Lantern role in the Snyder Cut of Justice League and the actor recently addressed the same in his tweet. He also spoke about 'not' playing Hawkman in Black Adams and this tweet has now got a hilarious response from Dwayne Johnson who is the lead in Black Adams film. Ryan Reynolds Reveals Green Lantern ‘Secret Reynolds Cut’ With a Tom Cruise ‘Cameo’ and It Is as Ridiculous as It Sounds.

While Ryan had tweeted saying, "I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut." The actor received a funny response from Johnson, who wrote, "You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that. You’re also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you’re in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you’re also @KevinHart4real’s dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test." Looking at The Rock's tweet, it seems like this banter is going to get even funnier with Reynolds' next response, especially towards the 'Kevin Hart's father' comment and well, we'll just be ready with some popcorn. Did Taylor Swift Drop the Name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Third Baby in Her Song 'Betty'? Twitterati Believe So!

Check Out Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds' Interaction Here:

You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that. You’re also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you’re in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you’re also @KevinHart4real’s dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 4, 2020

While you can never tell what's the truth with Ryan Reynolds' tweets given that he's always joking, this interaction is expected to get even more hilarious once Kevin Hart steps in. As for watching Johnson and Reynolds together in a film, while it may not happen with Black Adams, the duo will be seen together in Red Notice which is slated for a November release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).