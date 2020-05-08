Don Rickles Birthday Special: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The Late Comedian's Life

On his birth anniversary, we take a look at some interesting facts about his life (picture credit - Getty Images)

Don Rickles might be resting well in heaven, but one cannot deny that he left a legacy behind. The fact that the comedian performed for four Presidents says it all. He was the ultimate insult comic, but everyone who knew him always said that he was really soft-hearted. He influenced a generation of comedians with his work. The legendary comedian passed away due to kidney failure at the age of 90 in 2017. He breathed his last at his Los Angeles Home.

On his 93rd birth anniversary, we take a look at some interesting facts about Don Rickles' magnificent life.

Mr Warmth was his nickname

As we told you earlier, Rickles was a big softie, and therefore was called Mr Warmth by quite a many. The 2007 documentary Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project is proof.

Made fun of Frank Sinatra

No one gets away with making fun of Frank Sinatra. After all, she was not a fan of people making jokes on her. However, Don did as, during one of his performance, he saw Sinatra walk in and said, “Come on in, Frank. Make yourself at home—hit somebody.” Surprisingly, Sinatra was LOL and that was also the beginning of a life long friendship.

Don served in the navy

During World War II, Don served his country in the Navy aboard the USS Cyrene.

He was married for 50 years

Don really loved his wife Barbara. They both were married for 52 years. The pair also had two children by the name of Mindy and Larry. The latter passed away in 2011 due to complications from pneumonia.

We wish Don Rickles a very happy birthday. Hope he is having a wonderful party in the heavens. He wouldn't have been able to do that on Earth given the current COVID-19 outbreak on the planet.