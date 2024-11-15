Christmas is a widely celebrated annual festival that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is observed on December 25 each year. Beyond its religious significance, Christmas has become a cultural and festive occasion celebrated by people around the world, whether they adhere to Christian traditions or not. Christmas songs play a significant role in spreading joy, warmth, and festive spirit during the holiday season. These songs often evoke feelings of nostalgia and happiness, becoming an integral part of the cultural traditions associated with Christmas. As you celebrate Christmas 2024, we at LatestLY have curated a list of songs that you must add to your Christmas playlist. From 'That’s Christmas to Me’ To ‘Last Christmas’, Best Holiday Season Favourites To Help You Cherish the Good Times

1. "White Christmas" by Bing Crosby

This timeless classic, written by Irving Berlin, is one of the best-selling singles of all time. Bing Crosby's smooth voice and the nostalgic lyrics evoke the dream of experiencing a snowy Christmas.

White Christmas (Official Video)

2. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey:

Mariah Carey's modern classic has become a holiday anthem since its release. The upbeat and festive tune, combined with Carey's powerful vocals, makes it a must-have on Christmas playlists around the world. What Are the Origins of Santa Claus? Know the Story of World’s Most Beloved Gift-Giver Who Transcend Time, Culture and Religion.

Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Official Video)

3. "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" by Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole's velvety voice brings warmth to this classic song written by Mel Tormé and Bob Wells. The comforting lyrics and lush orchestration make it a perennial favourite.

Nat King Cole - The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)

4. "Jingle Bells" by Frank Sinatra

"Jingle Bells" is a holiday staple, and Frank Sinatra's swinging rendition adds a jazzy and joyful touch. The lively and energetic performance captures the spirit of Christmas celebrations.

Frank Sinatra - Jingle Bells (Watch Video)

5. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Judy Garland

Judy Garland's rendition of this song from the film "Meet Me in St. Louis" has become a poignant and heartfelt Christmas classic. The lyrics convey a mix of nostalgia and hope, making it a sentimental favourite.

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Watch Video)

These songs, spanning different eras and styles, have become integral parts of the holiday season, contributing to the festive ambience and creating cherished memories for generations. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).