Actress Sarah Paulson is set to star in upcoming horror thriller Dust. Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are directing the picture, reports Deadline. "Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again," said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. Friends Star Matthew Perry Once Said 'No' To Kissing Sarah Paulson at a Make-Out Party.

For Searchlight, Paulson previously starred in Steve McQueen's '12 Years a Slave', which received an Academy Award for Best Picture, and Sean Durkin's Martha Marcy May Marlene, reports Deadline. The film follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing, SVP, Acquisitions and Production Chan Phung, Director of Development Zahra Phillips and Creative Affairs Manager Daejione Jones are overseeing Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. Ratched Review: Sarah Paulson-Ryan Murphy's Netflix Series Gets Negative Reviews From Critics.

Paulson will soon begin production on Bruce Norris' film adaptation of his Pulitzer, Tony and Olivier award-winning play, Clybourne Park directed by Pam MacKinnon. She is also set to star in Bad Robot's series adaptation of Glennon Doyle's memoir, Untamed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2022 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).