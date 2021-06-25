Sarah Paulson once encountered a very 'awkward' incident when Friends star Matthew Perry refused to kiss her at a make-out party. Of course, the incident happened many years ago but Paulson only revealed it recently and we are quite stunned. During her recent chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sarah was asked about Perry and that's when she recalled this incident where Matthew simply couldn't kiss while being at a party. The party was hosted by writer Gore Vidal and Sarah attended it with Carrie Fisher. Friends Star Matthew Perry Calls It Quits With Fiancee Molly Hurwitz.

"It was Carrie’s idea to call it the make-out party. Shirley MacLaine was there, I think Queen Latifah was there – all these people were there. And I was obviously panicked because [I was] neurotic," said Paulson. Speaking about why it was called a "make-out" party, the Glass actress said, “I didn’t see anyone make out, but there was a hat with names in it, and you were supposed to make out with whomever you pulled out of the hat. And Matthew Perry pulled my name out of the hat, and then promptly left the room."

When Paulson met Perry, later on, they had a brief conversation. “I saw him, he was like, ‘I got you.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, well let’s kiss!’ He was like, ‘No.’ No he wasn’t… we knew each other a little bit through one of my very best friends, and so it was awkward.” Friends Creators Reveal How Matthew Perry Convinced Julia Roberts to Star in the Popular Sitcom by Writing Her a Physics Paper.

Interestingly, years later the duo had a chance to romance each other on the small screen in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. “I got my kiss,” she joked, referring to their later on-screen dalliance. “I got several kisses! And boy did he regret not taking me up at Gore Vidal’s make-out party," she joked.

