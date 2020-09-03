Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media to reveal that the actor and his family had tested positive for coronavirus and have now recovered. In a video post, Dwayne aka The Rock spoke about contracting the virus about two-and-a-half weeks ago. In the video, Johnson revealed how he and his family dealt with it and spoke about their path to recovery from the novel virus. Whilst talking about his condition, the world's highest-paid actor as named by Forbes also called out everyone who hasn't been adhering to the guidelines and not wearing masks. Johnson's informative message is certainly praiseworthy considering how many millions of followers he can reach. Dwayne Johnson Says He and Family Have Recovered from COVID-19.

Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian along with their daughters Jasmine and Tiana, aged four and two, had contracted the virus. Speaking about how difficult this situation has been, the actor said, "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family." Confirming that the family has now recovered from the virus, Johnson said, "We're on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we're healthy." One of the key things to take away from The Rock's post was though that he managed to put together a guide for all his fans to follow in the time of coronavirus. Dwayne Johnson Promises 'Wildest' Version of Black Adam.

Check Out the Actor's Post Here:

Not just this, Johnson also made sure to use his platform and position to take the right stand as he called out politicians who still weren't wearing masks. He said, "It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda. It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do."

We're glad that Johnson and his family have recovered and are all healthy now. The actor and his family now join a list of others including the likes of Tom Hanks, Antonio Banderas among others who have also recovered from the virus.

