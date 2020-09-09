Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is one of the biggest action heroes in Hollywood. The actor took Instagram to pour his undeniable love and musings towards his wife Lauren Hashian. The actor wished her ladylove with a heartwarming message in front of his millions of followers. The actor constantly showers love on his dream woman, Lauren Hashian and this time the actor took a whole new level of praising and appreciating his ladylove. Entertainment News | Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Family Test Positive for Coronavirus.

The actor posted photo on Instagram to make her day a bigger one. He is seen pouring his heart out towards Lauren and wrote, "She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean - she was the best damn woman that I ever seen. HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman @laurenhashianofficial who holds it all down and makes our “big engine” run - with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love. I’m a grateful man.

Happy Birthday, baby and tequila’s on me."

Seeing his heartwarming message towards his longtime ladylove and wife Lauren Hashian, it is clear that the Hollywood biggie has a bigger heart than his muscles.

View Post:

We all wish to find a partner like The Rock who makes your birthdays more special for us and shows how much important we are in their lives. Let us know in the comment section below about Johnson's PDA for his better half.

