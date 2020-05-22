Ellen DeGeneres Gives a Quarantine Haircut to Her Mother on Her 90th Birthday (Watch Video)

Ellen DeGeneres and Her Mother (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ellen DeGeneres mother just turned 90, and the popular comedian-host gave her a quarantine haircut as a gift. DeGeneres took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen giving her mom Betty a trim, reports etonline.com. "90th birthday present for my Mama," she wrote along with the video. However, Betty didn't seem too impressed. ‘Best in Show’ Comedy Actor Fred Willard Dies; Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel Pay Tribute.

"It's not that short, Mother. It's just taking the edges off, I promise you," Ellen is seen defending her effort in the video, as she cuts her hair with an electric trimmer. "Why am I letting her do this? Because it's my birthday. Happy birthday to me," Betty said, who is seen holding a towel over her shoulders. Kristen Bell Tells Ellen DeGeneres How Dax Shepard ‘crushed All the Bones in His Hand’.

Check Out Ellen DeGeneres' Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram 90th birthday present for my Mama. A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on May 21, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

"You don't use scissors?" she questioned her daughter. "Believe me, you don't want me using scissors," Ellen quipped. After the job, the comedian asked her mother: "You like it?" "No, not yet, but when I wash it... Oh, you really cut it short!" Betty complained.