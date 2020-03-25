Emmy Award Winner, Terrence McNally Dies of Complications From Coronavirus; Sonam Kapoor Offers her Condolences

Terrence McNally no more (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Famous playwright Terrence McNally is no more. The celebrity figure, 81, passed away at Sarsota Memorial Hospital, Florida, on Tuesday. He was admitted after he started showing symptoms of coronavirus and eventually, succumbed to its complications. The official twitter handle of news agency AP tweeted the big news by saying, "Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights, who won Tony Awards for Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class has died of complications from coronavirus at age 81, his representative says." Spider-Man: Homecoming Star Tom Holland Decides to Self-Isolate After Feeling ill Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor had earlier reacted to his sad demise by tweeting 'Rest in Peace' on Newsweek's tweet. McNally was one of the greatest playwrights in America and his notable works include plays like The Ritz, Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class. He also wrote the musicals Kiss of the Spider Woman and Ragtime.

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Tweet

Rest in peace https://t.co/HVDgorec7c — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 24, 2020

BREAKING: Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights, who won Tony Awards for "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Master Class" has died of complications from coronavirus at age 81, his representative says. https://t.co/IzcLKxUjqc — The Associated Press (@AP) March 24, 2020

Speaking of the Hollywood celebrities, Tom Hanks and wife, Idris Elba and wife, Aaron Tveit, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma have all tested positive for COVID-19 so far.