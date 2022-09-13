Lead star of Netflix's superhit series Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae is a winner at Emmys 2022. As the South Korean actor has won big at the Primetime Emmys by taking home trophy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for the survival drama. Congo to him! Emmys 2022 Winners Live: Euphoria, Ted Lasso, Succession, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary, the White Lotus Score Big at 74th Primetime Emmy Awards – See Full List of Winners.

Check It Out:

Lee Jung-jae is the first Asian actor to win Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the #Emmys He is also the fourth Asian actor to win an acting Emmy ever. See the full winners list: https://t.co/I1qYPbBLnv pic.twitter.com/NPpmew2ry8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 13, 2022

