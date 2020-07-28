Despite the uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic, Emmys are still happening! The Television Academy on Tuesday has announced the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards. The virtual show was kickstarted by the Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma, who later invited American comedian Leslie Jones to take the role of the host. Jones was joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany who revealed the list of the nominees of the Emmys' top categories including best drama, best comedy, and more. Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Husband Nick Jonas As The Voice Bags a Nomination At 2020 Emmy Awards (View Post)

Here is the complete list of auteurs, who got nominated for the coming Emmy Awards:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)The Crown (Netflix)The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)Ozark(Netflix)Stranger Things (Netflix)Succession (HBO)

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)Dead to Me(Netflix)The Good Place(NBC)Insecure (HBO)The Kominsky Method (Netflix)The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)Mrs. America (Hulu)Unbelievable (Netflix)Unorthodox (Netflix)Watchmen(HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)Steve Carell (The Morning Show)Brian Cox (Succession)Billy Porter (Pose)Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)Olivia Colman (The Crow)Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)Laura Linney (Ozark)Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)Zendaya (Euphoria)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)Don Cheadle (Black Monday)Ted Danson (The Good Place)Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)Issa Rae (Insecure)Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)Paul Mescal (Normal People)Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)Shira Haas (Unorthodox)Regina King (Watchmen)Octavia Spencer (Self Made)Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)Nicholas Braun (Succession)Kieran Culkin (Succession)Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)Julia Garner (Ozark)Sarah Snook (Succession)Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)Mahershala Ali (Ramy)Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)Yvonne Orji (Insecure)Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)Jim Parsons (Hollywood)Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)Toni Collette (Unbelievable)Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Reality Competition

The Masked Singer (FOX)Nailed It (Netflix)RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)Top Chef (Bravo)The Voice (NBC)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)Drunk History (Comedy Central)Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)Jimmy Kimmel Live(ABC)Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer. The show is scheduled to broadcast on 20 September on ABC.

