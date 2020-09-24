The nominations for International Emmy Awards have just been announced and there's some good news for Indian web shows. The annual awards night that goes beyond the American television and honours the talent from all over the world is usually slated for November every year. This year's ceremony, however, will be extra special considering the Indian web shows that have managed to bag nominations. From Arjun Mathur bagging a nomination in the Best Actor category to Four More Shots competing in the race of Best Comedy, Indian web shows have managed to earn global recognition and this is no small feat.

Below is the complete list of International Emmy Awards nominations. Have a look...

 

Arts Programming

Jake and Charice

Refavela 40

Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)

Why do we Dance?

Best Performance By An Actor

Billy Barratt in Responsible Child

Guido Caprino in 1994

Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure) – Season 2

Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven

Best Performance By An Actress

Emma Bading in Play

Andrea Beltrão in Hebe

Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing

Yeo Yann Yann in Invisible Stories

Comedy

Back to Life 

Fifty

Four More Shots Please

Ninguém tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)

Documentary

El Testigo (The Witness)

For Sama

Granni-E-minem

Terug naar Rwanda (Back to Rwanda)

Drama Series

Charité 2- Season 2

Criminal UK

Delhi Crime

El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) – Season 2

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards

La Reina del Sur – Season 2

No te Puedes Esconder

Preso No.1

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Canta Comigo

Folkeopplysningen (The Public Enlightenment)

MasterChef Thailand – Season 3

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds

Short-Form Series

Content

#martyisdead

Mil Manos por Argentina (One Thousand Hands for Argentina)

People Like Us – Season 2

Telenovela

Chen Xi Yuan (Love And Destiny)

Na Corda Bamba (On Thin Ice)

Órfãos da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)

Pequeña Victoria (Victoria Small)

TV Movie / Mini-Series

L’Effondrement (The Collapse)

Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar

The Festival of the Little Gods

Responsible Child

