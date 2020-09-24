The nominations for International Emmy Awards have just been announced and there's some good news for Indian web shows. The annual awards night that goes beyond the American television and honours the talent from all over the world is usually slated for November every year. This year's ceremony, however, will be extra special considering the Indian web shows that have managed to bag nominations. From Arjun Mathur bagging a nomination in the Best Actor category to Four More Shots competing in the race of Best Comedy, Indian web shows have managed to earn global recognition and this is no small feat.

Below is the complete list of International Emmy Awards nominations. Have a look...

Arts Programming Jake and Charice Refavela 40 Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca) Why do we Dance? Best Performance By An Actor

Billy Barratt in Responsible Child Guido Caprino in 1994 Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure) – Season 2 Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven

Best Performance By An Actress Emma Bading in Play Andrea Beltrão in Hebe Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing Yeo Yann Yann in Invisible Stories

Comedy Back to Life Fifty Four More Shots Please Ninguém tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)

Documentary El Testigo (The Witness) For Sama Granni-E-minem Terug naar Rwanda (Back to Rwanda) Drama Series Charité 2- Season 2 Criminal UK Delhi Crime El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) – Season 2

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards La Reina del Sur – Season 2 No te Puedes Esconder Preso No.1 Non-Scripted Entertainment Canta Comigo Folkeopplysningen (The Public Enlightenment) MasterChef Thailand – Season 3 Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds Short-Form Series Content #martyisdead Mil Manos por Argentina (One Thousand Hands for Argentina) People Like Us – Season 2 Telenovela Chen Xi Yuan (Love And Destiny) Na Corda Bamba (On Thin Ice) Órfãos da Terra (Orphans of a Nation) Pequeña Victoria (Victoria Small) TV Movie / Mini-Series L’Effondrement (The Collapse) Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar The Festival of the Little Gods Responsible Child

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).