The nominations for International Emmy Awards have just been announced and there's some good news for Indian web shows. The annual awards night that goes beyond the American television and honours the talent from all over the world is usually slated for November every year. This year's ceremony, however, will be extra special considering the Indian web shows that have managed to bag nominations. From Arjun Mathur bagging a nomination in the Best Actor category to Four More Shots competing in the race of Best Comedy, Indian web shows have managed to earn global recognition and this is no small feat.
Below is the complete list of International Emmy Awards nominations. Have a look...
Arts Programming
Jake and Charice
Refavela 40
Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)
Why do we Dance?
Best Performance By An Actor
Billy Barratt in Responsible Child
Guido Caprino in 1994
Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure) – Season 2
Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven
Best Performance By An Actress
Emma Bading in Play
Andrea Beltrão in Hebe
Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing
Yeo Yann Yann in Invisible Stories
Comedy
Back to Life
Fifty
Four More Shots Please
Ninguém tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)
Documentary
El Testigo (The Witness)
For Sama
Granni-E-minem
Terug naar Rwanda (Back to Rwanda)
Drama Series
Charité 2- Season 2
Criminal UK
Delhi Crime
El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) – Season 2
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards
La Reina del Sur – Season 2
No te Puedes Esconder
Preso No.1
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Canta Comigo
Folkeopplysningen (The Public Enlightenment)
MasterChef Thailand – Season 3
Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds
Short-Form Series
Content
#martyisdead
Mil Manos por Argentina (One Thousand Hands for Argentina)
People Like Us – Season 2
Telenovela
Chen Xi Yuan (Love And Destiny)
Na Corda Bamba (On Thin Ice)
Órfãos da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)
Pequeña Victoria (Victoria Small)
TV Movie / Mini-Series
L’Effondrement (The Collapse)
Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar
The Festival of the Little Gods
Responsible Child
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).