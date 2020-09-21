The annual Emmy Awards were held in the US on the night of September 20 and with all the coronavirus related restrictions being in place, the ceremony took place virtually. While Watchmen and Schitt's Creek took home a good number of trophies, Spider-Man: Far From Home actress, Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest-ever actor to bag an Emmy. The actress won her big award in the Outstanding Lead Actress Drama category for Euphoria, the popular HBO series. Emmys 2020: Zendaya Becomes Youngest-Ever Winner, Netizens Celebrate her Achievement (Check Out Tweets).

For the ones who are eager to watch the show online, now that it has managed to bag a primetime Emmy, we have some good news for y'all. The show is available online on Disney+ Hotstar and you can watch the entire season one there. Well-being is an American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name. It revolves around the central character of Rue Bennett (Zendaya), who's a drug addict teenager fresh from rehab. It tries to highlight the troubled life of teenagers who are struggling to make sense of their futures.

Zendaya was competing against some very senior names like Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) in the Outstanding Lead Actress Drama category and her big win, though surprising, was deserving at the same time. Emmys 2020: Zendaya is all Things Charming in Her Christopher John Rogers Dress for the Ceremony (View Pic).

"I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you, and yeah, thank you so, so much! This is—whoa, okay, thank you!" said Zendaya in her winning speech via zoom call.

