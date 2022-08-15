Johnny Depp has announced another project. And this time, he will be behind the camera! Following his victory in the defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has lined up another significant project. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, on Monday, revealed that he will co-produce and direct a movie about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani with Barry Navidi and Al Pacino. Raju Srivastava Health Update: Popular Comedian-Actor Continues to Be on Life Support in ICU.

Depp, in his statement to Hollywood Reporter, said, 'The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored and truly humbled to bring to the screen.' He added, 'It was a life of great hardship but eventual triumph -- a universally human story all viewers can identify with.'

Well, this is not the first time that Depp will be directing a movie. The Oscar nominee last directed The Brave in 1997, starring himself and Marlon Brando.

Based on Dennis McIntyre's 1980 drama of the same name, Modigliani follows the painter and sculptor through a tumultuous 48 hours in Paris in 1916 when he is unable to sell his work. According to Page Six, the movie's filming will start in Europe in the spring of 2023.

Though it is still not clear whether Depp will also act in this film, he will soon be seen on the big screen soon. The actor has already landed his first acting role, since winning the sensational, much-talked-about legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp secured a major victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard where he was awarded USD 10.35 million in damages on June 1 by a Virginia jury. He too was awarded USD 2 million in damages on a single claim in her countersuit. Both of them recently appealed the verdict, as per Fox News.

