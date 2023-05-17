In a remarkable turn of events, the embattled actor, Johnny Depp, who has been absent from the public eye since his lengthy legal dispute with ex-girlfriend Amber Heard in 2022, made a decent return. At the premiere of the Cannes Film Festival's opening night film, Jeanne Du Barry, the actor received a resounding seven-minute standing ovation, eliciting an ecstatic response from the audience. Jeanne Du Barry at Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp's Comeback Film Opens Film Festival, Gets Standing Ovation After Screening (Watch Video).

Despite the anticipation surrounding Maïwenn's film featuring Johnny Depp. Critics have expressed mixed opinions, suggesting that the film may fall short of expectations. Variety : Jeanne du Barry, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, offers a comparatively provocative take on royal narratives, albeit with less explicit content compared to Canal+'s Versailles series or Albert Serra's recent film, Liberte. The film delves into the life of Jeanne du Barry, the illegitimate daughter of a monk and a cook, who managed to rise in status and become Louis XV's favorite during his final years. Embracing the risks associated with portraying a historical figure known for standing up against adversaries, the film explores Jeanne's encounters with Marie Antoinette, portrayed by Pauline Pollmann. Jeanne du Barry presents an intriguing perspective on royalty, showcasing the complexities and challenges faced by its central characters.

IndieWire: Jeanne du Barry follows a familiar pattern seen in the genre of star showcases, where a glamorous figure from a royal court becomes a centerpiece for exploring grand themes and lavish storytelling. In this case, the film features writer-director-lead actor Maïwenn as the prominent figure, rather than her American co-star Johnny Depp. Jeanne du Barry falls into the tradition of using notable individuals as a canvas for delivering high-concept themes and embellishments, a convention that originated on the stage and has been refined by the golden age of Hollywood.

The Times: Kevin Maher highlights Johnny Depp's portrayal in Jeanne du Barry, noting that Depp effectively conveys a sense of melancholy and subdued remorse primarily through subtle expressions and disappointed facial expressions. Despite the character speaking French throughout the film and Depp's diligent efforts with a dialect coach, Maher comments that his French dialogue carries an unmistakable American accent. This observation underscores the challenges of language authenticity faced by non-native speakers and offers insights into Depp's performance in the film.