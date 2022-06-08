What a roller-coaster ride has it been for Hollywood legend Johnny Depp! The 58-year-old cleared his name and restored his fame and reputation after being first dragged into murky waters by his former wife and actor Amber Heard. A Virginia jury found Amber guilty of defaming Johnny Depp in a multi-million defamation trial. Johnny thanked his fans and supporters whom he addresses as 'my employers' in his first TikTok video. Yep, the Pirates of The Caribbean actor joined TikTok and his very post received an overwhelming response. Johnny also shared the video on his Instagram handle, and it has received love and appreciation from all quarters. Indian celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and Vaani Kapoor are among many, many to like the video post on Instagram.

Johnny Depp's Instagram caption for his first TikTok video reads, "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

Johnny Depp Posts First TikTok Video

Supermodel Naomi Campbell too commented on the post, writing, "wiggles" after posting a number of red hearts. There are a bunch of verified handles reacting to Johnny Depp's latest IG post.

Meanwhile, English rock guitarist Jeff Beck has announced that he'll be releasing a new album with Johnny Depp next month, according to Variety. The album will mark Depp's first major project released since the end of his highly-publicised defamation trial against Amber Heard. Depp bowed to the crowd when Beck made the announcement at the English city of Gateshead. He indeed looks forward to starting the new chapter of his life.

