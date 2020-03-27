Avengers: Endgame Actress Evangeline Lilly Apologizes For her Insensitive Comments on Coronavirus Pandemic

Evangeline Lilly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly finally succumbed to the pressure of the Marvel fans or she might be coming in from a good place. The actress who was recently trolled for her remarks on coronavirus pandemic realised the gravity of the situation and apologised for being an ignorant earlier. In a lengthy Instagram post shared by her, she apologised for hurting the sentiments and being insensitive about it earlier.

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19," read some of the lines from her lengthy statements. The Avengers: Endgame actress had earlier refused to self-isolate herself insisting that she values her freedom over anything else. The actress had even accused the government of abusing its powers for asking people to stay indoors. Game of Thrones Actress Sophie Turner Takes a Dig at Evangeline Lilly for her Coronavirus Comments.

Evangeline's insensitive comments had hurt Marvel fans so much so that they started a petition to remove her from Ant-Man 3. While the production house can't really do that, there were reports that they had decided to remove her as the co-lead from the film's upcoming sequel.