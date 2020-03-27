Avengers: Endgame Actress Evangeline Lilly Apologizes For her Insensitive Comments on Coronavirus Pandemic

Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly finally succumbed to the pressure of the Marvel fans or she might be coming in from a good place. The actress who was recently trolled for her remarks on coronavirus pandemic realised the gravity of the situation and apologised for being an ignorant earlier. In a lengthy Instagram post shared by her, she apologised for hurting the sentiments and being insensitive about it earlier.
"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19," read some of the lines from her lengthy statements. The Avengers: Endgame actress had earlier refused to self-isolate herself insisting that she values her freedom over anything else. The actress had even accused the government of abusing its powers for asking people to stay indoors. Game of Thrones Actress Sophie Turner Takes a Dig at Evangeline Lilly for her Coronavirus Comments.
Check Out Evangeline Lilly's Apology Post
Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL
Evangeline's insensitive comments had hurt Marvel fans so much so that they started a petition to remove her from Ant-Man 3. While the production house can't really do that, there were reports that they had decided to remove her as the co-lead from the film's upcoming sequel.