Extraction Poster: Chris Hemsworth as a Mercenary is Out on a Mission that Looks Brutal and Deadly (View Pic)

Chris Hemsworth is looking forward to the release of his Netflix original, Extraction, the same movie that was earlier titled Dhaka. The actor was in India for the shooting of the same and its trailer is slated to release on April 7. The movie will see the Thor star reunite with Joe and Anthony Russo after their big release of Avengers: Endgame last year. The film is being produced by the director brothers and we can't wait to see what lies in store ahead of us. Extraction: Randeep Hooda Is Excited for His Hollywood Debut Opposite Chris Hemsworth (Read Tweet).

The new Extraction poster sees the dapper Hemsworth as a black market mercenary on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. However, things take an ugly turn and he gets embroiled in a deadly mission that suddenly looks impossible. The new poster highlights the deadly scenario and gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from this action thriller. Ahead of Extraction Trailer Release, Chris Hemsworth Rues Not Being In India To Promote The Netflix Film.

Check out Chris Hemsworth in Extraction Poster

Hemsworth was supposed to be in India as a part of his promotional tour from Extraction. However, after the coronavirus outbreak, his trip and the entire promotional campaign was called off for security reasons. However, he did send a special message for all his Indian fans requesting to watch the movie as it hits Netflix on April 24.