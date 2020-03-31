Extraction Poster: Chris Hemsworth's Action Film by Russo Brothers Keeps Cards Close to Chest in the First Look

Extraction Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The first poster of the upcoming action film, Extraction, is out now. The movie's lead Chris Hemsworth features on the first look in a rather generic pose, wearing the mercenary gear. The poster proudly flaunts the text, "Produced by Russo Brothers, Directors of Avengers: Endgame." So, we were expecting something better for the first look from them. But seems like the makers and the marketing team are keeping the cards close to their chest. The movie is commissioned by Netflix and will arrive on the OTT platform on April 24. A long way to go. The trailer of the film should drop on the internet soon. Earlier, a few pics from the movie made their way to the internet.

Extraction was previously named Dhaka. The story is about a dangerous rescue operation in Bangladesh. The movie was shot in India as well. Hemsworth was supposed to promote the film in the country but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and global standstill, the promotional tours were postponed. Chris Hemsworth Says Shah Rukh Khan's 'Bade Bade Deshon Mein' Dialogue and You Will Love It (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster Here:

Extraction also features Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal, alongside David Harbour, and Golshifteh Farahani. The movie has been directed by Sam Hargrave and as per his current Instagram bio the movie is still on the edit table. This is Sam's first directorial but he has worked with the Russo brothers on all the four MCU films. Extraction has been written up Joe Russo.