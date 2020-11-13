Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's messy divorce has led to no good for both the actors. Recently on November 2, Depp lost a libel case against The Sun over a headline that ascribed him as a "wife-beater." Days after this libel, Warner Bros. asked him to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3. This angered his fans to an extent that a petition calling for the removal of Amber Heard from Warner Bros.' Aquaman 2 has now taken over the internet. Johnny Depp Testifies That Amber Heard Once Defecated in Their Bed and Called It ‘A Harmless Prank’.

This petition - addressed to Courtney Simmons, SVP of Publicity & Communications for DC Warner Bros. and Paul McGuire, Corporate Communications of DC Entertainment - discusses how Amber is a domestic abuser and Warner Brothers should not glamorize her anymore. The petition has already crossed the 1 million signatures mark!

Petition Against Amber Heard (Pic Credit: Change.org)

The appeal reads, "Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life. " Johnny Depp Allegedly Assaulted Amber Heard As Per a Leaked 911 Call Recording.

"As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser," further states the petition.

Earlier in 2019, it was reported that Depp had called on Warner Bros. to remove Amber from Aquaman. But this plea did not work in his favour and Amber went on to co-star in the billion-dollar superhero blockbuster film as Mera. She is still expected to return for the sequel which arrives in theatres on December 16, 2022.

As for Johnny, according to the film's contract, he is obliged to get paid his $10 million salary from Warner Bros for Fantastic Beast 3 as he had already filmed a scene with them.

