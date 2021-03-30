7 Horror Movies You Should Keep an Eye Out for in 2021 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Horror as a genre has had a bit of resurgence over the years, with a lot of new and old franchises coming back up to give it a much needed boost. This year proves to be no different, due to how stacked 2021 is with releases that fans of the genre will surely look forward to. Due to COVID-19, a lot of movies that were supposed to release in 2020, have been shifted to this year. Evil Eye Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Produced Spooky Thriller Is Unimaginative and Dull.

So you now get a year filled with some really awesome releases, and here are a few that you should look out for:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Originally scheduled to release in September 2020, the film was pushed back to June 4, 2021. The story again follows Ed and Lorraine Warren with one of their most sensational cases yet; it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy that takes them beyond anything that they’ve ever seen. The franchise creator James Wan doesn’t return this time around, rather it is directed by Michael Chaves who was hand-picked by Wan to take over the directorial duties.

Candyman

Candyman is an upcoming supernatural slasher film that’s directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele of Get Out fame. The film follows a supernatural serial killer who has a hook for a hand and summons when someone repeats his name 5 times in the mirror. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Anthony McCoy, a visual artist who was haunted by Candyman as a child. Candyman is out in theatres on August 27, 2021. From Jaws to Evil Dead, 11 Lesser-Known Hindi Remakes of Cult Hollywood Horror Movies to Watch Purely for Guilty Pleasures!

Spiral

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, the film stars Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson. It’s the ninth installment in the Saw film series and follows a cop and a detective as they take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s past. Fans can expect all the horror and gore the franchise is known for, Spiral is out in theatres on May 14, 2021.

Last Night in Soho

Last Night In Soho sees the return of director Edgar Wright on the big screen with this psychological horror. The film follows a young girl who is mysteriously transported to the 1960’s, where she encounters her idol, but everything starts to fall apart with shady consequences. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith and Terence Stamp and is supposed to release on October 22, 2021.

A Quiet Place Part II

Just a week away from release, the film saw a delay due to the COVID pandemic. A Quiet Place Part II directly picks up after the events of the first film. Director John Krasinski returns again along with the main cast of the first film, newcomers to the cast Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou join as well. The film is slated to release on May 28, 2021.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Based on the hit video games series of the same name, the film acts as a reboot to the previous Resident Evil film series. The movie will mostly cover the plot of the first two games and all the fan-favorite characters will be present in this. Its slated to release on September 3, 2021.

Halloween Kills

Probably one of the most influential horror franchise of all time, Halloween returns this October with the second installment in the reboot, Halloween Kills. The movie directly picks up after the last film, as Laurie Strode along with her family tries to form a mob to take down Michael Myers. Most of the cast from the first film returns, as the film is slated to release on October 15, 2021.

