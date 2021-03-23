After a really long delay, Godzilla vs Kong is finally hitting theatres in India on March 24, 2021. Originally scheduled to release last year, this monster bash was delayed due to the unfortunate arrival of the Coronavirus. The movie pits Godzilla and Kong against each other, two of the most iconic monsters in cinema. Godzilla vs Kong marks the second time that both of them appear on the big screen together since King Kong VS Godzilla in 1962. Godzilla vs Kong Early Reviews Hail the Iconic Clash Between the Two Titans and the Spectacular VFX!

The fourth film in Legendary’s Monsterverse, Godzilla vs Kong acts as a direct continuation to the end of Godzilla: King of The Monsters as well Kong: Skull Island, with the cinematic universe beginning with the 2014 film Godzilla. In this special feature, we take a look back and rank all three of the monsterverse films that has been released till now, starting from worst to the best!

Godzilla: King of The Monsters

A Still from Godzilla: King of The Monsters

The sequel to the 2014 film, Godzilla: King of The Monsters follows Godzilla as he tries to bring back balance to the world after all the Titans are release by an eco-terrorist group. While the scale of the film is really huge, it ultimately falters due to its heavy focus on the human story. None of the characters are really interesting and it sort of distracts from the larger plot of the monsters fighting each other, the reason why you are actually there to watch the film. It doesn’t help the fact that whenever Godzilla and King Ghidorah fight the cameras basically pulls back from them and starts focusing on the humans again, making the monster fight just happen in the background. Godzilla: King of the Monsters Movie Review: The Mighty Titans Get Bogged Down by a Dumb Plot and Dumber Humans!

Kong: Skull Island

A Still from Kong: Skull Island

Second in this list is Jordan Vogt-Roberts' Kong: Skull Island. The film follows a US army platoon and a research team trapped in a mysterious Skull Island, that is ruled by a gigantic Kong, who is still growing. Kong, while initially hostile to the humans, is not the real villain though, as he merely protecting his island from these invaders. The human characters are comparatively more interesting than the previous mentioned film, especially Samuel L Jackson who plays the platoon leader, suffering from post Vietnam war blues and wants to kill Kong at any cost. The monster fights are amazing as well, because they take place in daylight and you actually know what’s going on. Overall, it’s a really fun film with a few drawbacks (lack of character development).

Godzilla

A Still from Godzilla

Capping this list off with Gareth Edward’s Godzilla, the one that started it all. Edwards was tasked with rebooting Godzilla, and while I think it’s a bit of a controversial opinion, I think this is the best of the bunch. What this film does really well is in setting up the tension and its third act, the majority of the film you’re just following around the soldier Brody as he is trying to get his family out of a city where the fight between Godzilla and the MUTO is going to take place. The movie keeps holding back on the monster fight, which feels tedious at times, but awesomely pays it off in a terrific third act that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Also, Godzilla still remains the most beautifully photographed film in the series.

With the list done, we can finally look forward to the release of Godzilla vs Kong, directed by Adam Wingard. The movie stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

