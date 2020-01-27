Grammys 2020: From Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas to John Legend - Chrissy Teigen, Check out Hollywood Couples who Ruled the Red Carpet (View Pics)

Couples at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The annual Grammy Awards were held in the Staples Center located in Los Angeles on the night of January 26, 2020, and needless to say it was a glamorous affair. Though we missed seeing Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez strutting in style on the red carpet, other celebs like Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Priyanka Chopra of course, made up for their absence. Love was clearly in the air at Grammys 2020 as couples took to the red carpet to indulge in some subtle PDA. Grammys 2020: Joy Villa Turns Up Wearing a 'Trump 2020 - Impeached and Re-elected' Dress on the Red Carpet and Netizens Don't Know How to React (View Pics).

From Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra to Dua Lipa-Anwar Hadid, tons of celebrity couples grabbed eyeballs at Grammys this year. We have compiled a list of all the gorgeous duos whose mushy romance melted our hearts and made us all go aww... Check out some of the other names. Grammys 2020 Full Winners' List: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish Bag Top Honours.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram This guy. #Grammys2020 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2020 at 3:25pm PST

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Heidi Klum - Tom Kaulitz

Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

With some remarkable appearances and lots of romance on display, Grammys 2020 was filled with love and laughter. These couples together were indeed a sight for sore eyes and here's looking forward to their unseen PDA pictures from the night. Stay tuned as we might get hold of 'em.