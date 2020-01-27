Grammys 2020: From Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas to John Legend - Chrissy Teigen, Check out Hollywood Couples who Ruled the Red Carpet (View Pics)

The annual Grammy Awards were held in the Staples Center located in Los Angeles on the night of January 26, 2020, and needless to say it was a glamorous affair. Though we missed seeing Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez strutting in style on the red carpet, other celebs like Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Priyanka Chopra of course, made up for their absence. Love was clearly in the air at Grammys 2020 as couples took to the red carpet to indulge in some subtle PDA. Grammys 2020: Joy Villa Turns Up Wearing a 'Trump 2020 - Impeached and Re-elected' Dress on the Red Carpet and Netizens Don't Know How to React (View Pics).
From Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra to Dua Lipa-Anwar Hadid, tons of celebrity couples grabbed eyeballs at Grammys this year. We have compiled a list of all the gorgeous duos whose mushy romance melted our hearts and made us all go aww... Check out some of the other names. Grammys 2020 Full Winners' List: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish Bag Top Honours.
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid
@dualipa has a date night with her boyfriend @anwarhadid at the #Grammys
Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe And Sophie attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas
Kevin and Danielle attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on in Los Angeles, California
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Heidi Klum - Tom Kaulitz
Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin
attending the annual Grammy Awards with @sean_c_larkin
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
With some remarkable appearances and lots of romance on display, Grammys 2020 was filled with love and laughter. These couples together were indeed a sight for sore eyes and here's looking forward to their unseen PDA pictures from the night. Stay tuned as we might get hold of 'em.