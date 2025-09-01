Warner Bros. announced on September 1 that Warwick Davis is returning to his role as Charms professor Filius Flitwick in the new HBO Harry Potter TV series, an adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved book series, according to People. "The HBO Original Harry Potter television series today announced the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, marking his homecoming to the wizarding world in a role he originated for the film series," a press release read. ‘Harry Potter' Series: You Won’t Believe How Many Episodes Are in HBO’s Original Season 1; 10-Year Plan and BTS Secrets Revealed! (Read To Know)

#BackToHogwarts - JUST ANNOUNCED: Warwick Davis is COMING BACK as Professor Flitwick in the HARRY POTTER TV series! pic.twitter.com/WGtfsmUtEg — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 1, 2025

Warwick Davis Returns As Professor Filius Flitwick

Davis appeared in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, which began with 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and ended with 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. He also starred as Griphook, a goblin who works at Gringotts Wizarding Bank, in several of the films, as per the outlet. He is the first original film star confirmed to star in the series.

New Cast Joins HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Six other new cast members were also announced, including Leigh Gill taking on the role of Griphook, and Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, a role previously originated by Miriam Margolyes. Brid Brennan will play Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Richard Durden will star as Professor Cuthbert Binns. Elijah Oshin is taking on the role of Harry's friend and fellow student Dean Thomas, while Finn Stephens and William Nash take on the role of Draco Malfoy's (Lox Pratt) sidekicks, Vincent Crabbe, Gregory Goyle, respectively, according to People.

Chris Columbus Rules Out Original ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Reunion

With the much-awaited Harry Potter TV series already in production, expectations have also swirled around a potential reunion of the original cast, including the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. However, the possibility seems unlikely as Chris Columbus, the director of the first two Harry Potter movies, has rejected the idea altogether, reported Variety. The filmmaker, who previously expressed an interest in the film adaptation of the Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, said that it is now "impossible" for him to return to the franchise, owing to the controversy stirred by creator JK Rowling's comments on the trans community.

Chris Columbus Says ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion ‘Never Going To Happen’

"It's never going to happen. It's gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from Rowling's opinion, which makes it impossible," he said in an interview, as quoted by the outlet. During the London premiere of Thursday Murder Club, he said that there's nothing left for him in the world of Potter. Filming for the series began in July. Other stars who have joined the cast include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, and Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, according to People. The Harry Potter series is set to premiere in 2027 on HBO.