Gwyneth Paltrow, actress and owner of lifestyle brand Goop that was established in 2008, launched a vagina-scented candle last year. This particular product was won by a woman named Jody Thompson, 50, through an online quiz and now she claims that it exploded in her living room, reports The Sun. The product named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ had raised eyeballs back then and now for altogether a different reason and the incident has triggered meme fest on Twitter. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Team Sniffed Her Vagina to Make Sure the Vagina Candle Smelled like Her Genitals? Know More.

Jody Thompson, describing the incident as ‘inferno’ in her living room, told the tabloid, “the candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere.” She also stated, “It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room.” The product that is described as ‘funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent’ by the brand has undoubtedly left netizens stunned. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions below:

Immediate Reaction

the lady walking into her apartment when her gwyneth paltrow vagina candle exploded pic.twitter.com/ShRTDQOBW2 — v (@soberkravitz) January 18, 2021

Warning

Careful what you wish for when blowing them out. pic.twitter.com/L4cmTzIVVS — 𝙎𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙀 𝙁𝘼𝙍𝘾𝙀 𝙁𝙍𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙄𝙎 ™🇺🇸 (@FrancisWegner) January 19, 2021

Twitterati Can't Keep Calm

Leaked footage of Gwyneth Paltrow’s exploding candle pic.twitter.com/Jenec0Vz6E — Abram Berry (@abrampberry) January 19, 2021

Post Explosion Reaction

10 minutes after lighting a Gwyneth Paltrow candle. pic.twitter.com/Kt2VL9OiuH — Morbidly HoeBeast (@yourditarrie) January 19, 2021

Expect The Unexpected

when you’re getting ready for bed but forget about your gwyneth paltrow vagina candle: pic.twitter.com/Xlx1k4HvvH — 𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖔 (@LeUgly) January 18, 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow had launched the candle last year for $75. The description of the product also mentions, “It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.” We wonder what team Goop has to say about this entire incident.

